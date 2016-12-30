 
December 30th, 2016

Funding to certain civil organizations to be raised in 2017

Funding opportunities for civil organisations will broaden next year, the state secretary in charge of church, nationality and civil society relations said. The National Cooperation Fund (NEA) invited bids two weeks ago to disburse 2.6 billion forints (EUR 8.4 million) in grants and now a second tranche of NEA grants will launch with a 1.4 billion forint budget, Miklós Soltész said.

Hungary has some 55,000 civil organisations. Their funding background changed considerably over the past few years. In 2010 civil organisations received total funding of 423 billion forints, which went up to 577 billion in 2015. The funding came from state, private or European Union sources. “This clearly refutes allegations made by [businessman] George Soros and his friends that the Hungarian government or Hungarian people would be against civil organisations,” Soltész said.

