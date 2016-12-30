Official: gov’t looking to reform fostered work scheme

“Time is ripe” for redesigning the government’s fostered work scheme, deputy state secretary for the labour market Attila Simon told business daily Világgazdaság. The scheme introduced in 2011 was a “good response to labour market conditions” and “helped people get work”, but by now the “labour basket” has emptied and “we need everyone capable of working”, he said, adding that out of around 250,000 fostered workers some 100,000 to 150,000 could find jobs on the open market. The economy ministry is proposing that that participation in fostered work programmes should be capped at 12 months every 3 years and people unable to find jobs after this time period should get help in a different form. People younger than 25 years would be barred from the programme, he said.