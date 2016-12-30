Opposition parties deliver bleak appraisal of 2016 governance

Hungarian opposition parties gave a gloomy assessment of the government’s performance over the past year. The Socialist Party said 2016 was the year of failure for the ruling Fidesz party, which it said was mired in corruption. Socialist lawmaker Ágnes Kunhalmi told a news conference that its “helicopter politicians” had failed. She blamed the closure of daily Népszabadság and the ruination of the education system on the government.

LMP spokesman József Gál told a separate press event that reforms enacted by Fidesz since it won power in 2010 had all led to a dead end. He suggested that the government should quit its unconditional support for multinationals and start backing Hungarian small and medium-sized enterprises. He further branded government-sponsored wage hikes as too little and too late, adding that the wage crisis was bound up with Fidesz’s mistaken economic policy.

Dialogue party spokesman Bence Tordai described 2016 as the year of post-fact politics throughout the world and the year of anti-reality politics in Hungary. While the Fidesz party says Hungary is getting stronger, in reality it is only Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his party’s oligarchs and strawmen who are getting richer while everyone else is getting poorer, Tordai told a press conference. While the personal income tax rate has been cut by just one percentage point, the corporate income tax rate is to be cut by ten, Tordai said, arguing that this indicated that the government was not representing the interests of the people.