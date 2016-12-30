Socialists: pensioners will not be any better off in 2017

A Socialist Party lawmaker has said that pensioners would not be any better off next year because the government planned to slice off spending in areas affecting various pension schemes. Lajos Korózs, deputy head of parliament’s welfare committee, said 17 billion forints (EUR 55 million) less would be spent on benefits for people just about to reach retirement age, 3.5 billion less would be available for the widow’s pension while 2.5 billion would be sliced off the budget for caring for the disabled. He told a news conference that the spending cuts were humiliating given the 1.6% hike in pensions which lags behind the central bank’s forecast for inflation.