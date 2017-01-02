 
January 2nd, 2017

Budapest Mayor: Metro line 3 renovation could start in summer

By

The tender for the renovation of the capital’s third metro line could be drawn out until April, but the renovation works will get under way in the summer, Budapest Mayor István Tarlós told the daily Népszava. Tarlós suggested that “someone may deliberately be trying to stall” the project, noting that Hungary’s public procurement law bars applicants that have previously been disqualified from a tender from reapplying for a period of 90 days, but he declined to name any companies.

The mayor expressed hope that the renovation would cover the installation of elevators at every station of the metro line, as opposed to just the most vital upgrades. But he said the scope of the renovation would depend on the offers the capital would receive for the upgrade of the stops.

