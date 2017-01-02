Legal changes taking effect on January 1

Hungary faces several legal changes as of Jan. 1, 2017, including a drop in the bank levy, whose upper bracket will be reduced by 3 basis points to 0.21%. The reduction in the tax comes as part of an agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The tax’s lower bracket will remain at 0.15% up to 50 billion forints (EUR 161m) at least until the end of 2018. The tax breaks for two-child families will be raised to 30,000 forints per month. Old-age pensions, widow’s pensions, orphan support, rehabilitation benefits and disability pensions will all increase by 1.6%, according to a recently issued government decree.

Under a career model implemented in 2015, police officers, prison officers, firefighters, officers of counter-terrorism force TEK and the National Protection Service as well as intelligence personnel will all see their wages rise by 5%. The government has also introduced a career model in the armed forces, whose members will also see a 5% wage increase.

Under a six-year wage deal reached in November between the government, employers and unions, minimum wages for unskilled workers will be raised by 15% and for skilled workers by 25% this year, while payroll taxes will be cut by 5%. The corporate tax rate has also been lowered to a flat 9%.

The government has also expanded the mandatory use of tills connected directly to the tax office to automotive and motorcycle repair shops and replacement parts retail stores, plastic surgery clinics, disco and dancehall operators, laundries and physical training coaches. Currency exchange offices and taxi drivers are also required to use online tills starting today.