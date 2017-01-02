 
President Áder commemorates Compromise of 1867 in new year address

President János Áder noted the upcoming 150th anniversary of Hungary’s historic Compromise with its Habsburg rulers in his address broadcast on state television in the first minutes of 2017. Referring to the Compromise of 1867, Áder said it had “ushered in an era of unprecedented national development”, in which Hungary’s cities underwent major changes, roads and railways were built, and public education started.

Concerning the past year, the president noted the medals Hungary’s Olympic athletes had won, Hungary’s goals at the European soccer championship, and the country’s scientific and cultural achievements. He said the country should also appreciate “Hungarians who make our lives nicer, better, and happier in their own positions and according to their possibilities”. Áder commemorated Hungarian authors Imre Kertész, Péter Esterházy, Sándor Csoóri, and pianist Zoltán Kocsis, who died during the year.

