 
January 2nd, 2017

Several Hungarian cities plagued by poor air quality

By

Several Hungarian towns and cities are plagued by poor air quality. In Budapest, Esztergom, Eger, Debrecen, Miskólc and Oszlár concentrations of particulate matter in the air exceed what is considered to be a safe level, the National Centre for Public Health (OKK) said on Sunday. The air quality in the towns of Nyíregyháza, Kazincbarcika and Sajószentpéter is especially poor and a red alert has been declared. The OKK has issued a warning for the capital and Pest County, saying that persistent fog could have a further impact on air quality. The warning also applies to several other counties.

