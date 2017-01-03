The far-right Jobbik party said in a brief statement that it would not form an alliance with any left-wing political party. The idea of the Socialist Party, the Democratic Coalition and Jobbik joining forces to oust the Fidesz-Christian Democrats coalition government was raised by Péter Medgyessy, who led a Socialist-liberal government from 2002 to 2004, in an interview on commercial channel ATV
Jobbik rules out alliance with left for 2018 elections
