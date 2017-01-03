Smog alerts issued in several Hungarian cities

The cities of Budapest, Miskolc, Nyíregyháza and Sajószentpéter issued smog alerts on Monday due to the high concentration of airborne dust particles. The communications director for the Budapest mayor’s office said that the measure was triggered by two consecutive readings indicating that the concentration of dust particles had exceeded “warning level”. The alerts in Miskolc, Nyíregyháza and Sajószentpéter were issued at the same level and for the same reason. The mayors of the affected cities have asked residents not to use their cars, particularly if they are diesel powered, and to use public transport instead. Residents have also been advised not to burn waste and to cut back their use of coal, wood or oil-fired heating appliances.

The warning level is triggered when the short-term effects of the air pollution level can be dangerous for vulnerable groups such as children, people suffering from a chronic illness and the elderly. The National Centre for Public Health (OKK) has declared a red alert for Budapest, Százhalombatta, Tököl, Szeged, Miskolc and Sajószentpéter after concentrations of particulate matter (PM10) in the air exceeded what is considered to be a safe level in those cities. Another twelve municipalities have been flagged orange for poor air quality.