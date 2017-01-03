Socialists back former ombudsman Majtényi’s presidential nomination

László Majtényi, Hungary’s former ombudsman, could represent the whole country if elected president, the Socialist Party said. The idea of Majtényi’s nomination was raised by the President for the Republic civil group. The Socialists called Majtényi a respected public personality who had already proven his commitment to a democratic rule of law and representing “those without power”.

“As ombudsman, Majtényi had worked to protect the rights, security and freedom of the people against the government at any time,” the Socialist Party said, adding that it would not serve Hungary’s interests if János Áder, the incumbent president, continued in his position and “assisted every move of the Orbán government, giving up values and principles”.

The Socialist Party also called on the other democratic parties to support Majtényi’s nomination. The civil call for Majtényi’s nomination was signed by public personalities including former foreign minister Kinga Göncz, sociologists Zsuzsa Ferge and László Bruszt, philosopher Ágnes Heller, pastor Gábor Iványi, political scientist László Kéri, author Lajos Parti Nagy and economist Mária Zita Petschnig.