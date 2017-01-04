Gov’t to introduce “welfare diagnosis” for low-income families in 2018

The government is planning to monitor the needs of low-income families from next year on to “ensure individually tailored assistance”, pro-government daily Magyar Hírlap reported. Károly Czibere, state secretary at the Human Resources Ministry, told the paper that Hungary’s family and child welfare organisations would provide service packages based on a detailed survey of the needs of their clients. He insisted there was “no uniform solution” and community help should be differentiated. Wages in the welfare sector will be 62% higher in 2018 compared to 2013, Czibere said, adding that “skills and performance will be more and more reflected in the salaries”.