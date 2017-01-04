Jobbik demands Chief Prosecutor’s report on confiscations from politicians

The radical nationalist Jobbik has asked for a report by Chief Public Prosecutor Péter Polt on the total value of assets confiscated from politicians, public personalities and managers of state companies who had mismanaged or stolen public funds. Citing press reports, lawmaker Gábor Staudt told a press conference that in Romania 133 billion forints (EUR 430 million) worth of assets had been confiscated from corrupt “political criminals”. Hungary’s judiciary has achieved much less in this respect, he said, adding that he expects Polt to present a detailed report on the results of anti-corruption investigations.