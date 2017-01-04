 
January 4th, 2017

Jobbik demands Chief Prosecutor’s report on confiscations from politicians

By

The radical nationalist Jobbik has asked for a report by Chief Public Prosecutor Péter Polt on the total value of assets confiscated from politicians, public personalities and managers of state companies who had mismanaged or stolen public funds. Citing press reports, lawmaker Gábor Staudt told a press conference that in Romania 133 billion forints (EUR 430 million) worth of assets had been confiscated from corrupt “political criminals”. Hungary’s judiciary has achieved much less in this respect, he said, adding that he expects Polt to present a detailed report on the results of anti-corruption investigations.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.