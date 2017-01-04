 
January 4th, 2017

Socialist leader: cooperation with Jobbik would be “dead end”

Joining forces with the Jobbik party against the ruling parties is an “ill-advised” idea and would be a “dead end for the country and for the voters”, the leader of the Socialist Party said. Speaking on state Kossuth Radio, Gyula Molnár reacted to a recent suggestion by former prime minister Péter Medgyessy, and said he was not happy with the idea and that his party was not mulling any such cooperation. He said that “Fidesz and Jobbik seek the same but one is louder”.

Jobbik issued a brief statement on Monday and said they were not ready to form an alliance with any left-wing party. Medgyessy, head of a Socialist- Liberal government from 2002 to 2004, suggested earlier that the Socialists, the Democratic Coalition and Jobbik should cooperate to oust the governing Fidesz-Christian Democrat alliance.

