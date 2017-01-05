Jobbik: current gov’t all-time most corrupt in Hungary

The radical nationalist Jobbik party sees the current Fidesz cabinet as the all-time most corrupt government of Hungary, spokesman Ádám Mirkóczki said. He accused Fidesz of occupying every area where money can be made, such as gambling, arable lands, tobacconists, the media, sports associations and the residency bond business, which channelled billions in black money to those with close ties to Fidesz. Jobbik’s goal is to raise the standards of Hungary’s public life and represent all social groups regardless of age, gender, religion and party affiliation in order to make Hungary a better place to live in, Mirkóczki said.