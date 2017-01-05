 
January 5th, 2017

Jobbik: current gov’t all-time most corrupt in Hungary

By

The radical nationalist Jobbik party sees the current Fidesz cabinet as the all-time most corrupt government of Hungary, spokesman Ádám Mirkóczki said. He accused Fidesz of occupying every area where money can be made, such as gambling, arable lands, tobacconists, the media, sports associations and the residency bond business, which channelled billions in black money to those with close ties to Fidesz. Jobbik’s goal is to raise the standards of Hungary’s public life and represent all social groups regardless of age, gender, religion and party affiliation in order to make Hungary a better place to live in, Mirkóczki said.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • It is strange times in Hungary, when even “Jobbik” thinks Whorban is worse than Gyurcsany…

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.