LMP calls on gov’t to treat smaller enterprises as strategic partners

The green LMP party has called on the government to treat small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) as strategic partners rather than cosying up to multinationals, the party’s economic policy expert said. This would involve eliminating tax on the minimum wage and returning the top corporate tax rate to 19%, where it stood last year, László Heltai said. Despite the government’s reduction of wage-related contributions, its hike of the minimum wage will burden companies more than the drop in contributions, he said. The cabinet has placed an extra burden of 300 billion forints (EUR 970 million) on SMEs while at the same time firms are suffering from a shortage of skilled labour and market opportunities, he added.

Heltai criticized the Fidesz party’s flawed economic policies, citing figures showing that among OECD countries, Hungary has the highest burdens on the lowest wages. He said Fidesz still considered multinationals the backbone of Hungarian economy despite communicating the opposite. The government’s decisions generally profit those that are close to Fidesz, the politician added.

  • among OECD countries, Hungary has the highest burdens on the lowest wages

    Hear!, Hear!
    Another reason to emigrate…

