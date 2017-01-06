 
January 6th, 2017

Foreign minister disagrees with EP President on who should hold power in EU

By

“Transferring more powers from member states to Brussels would be folly”, the Hungarian foreign minister said. It is member states that come up with “practical” solutions to the challenges the community faces, so it would make no sense for them to give up further decision-making powers to the European Union, Péter Szijjártó said in reaction to remarks by European Parliament President Martin Schulz, who suggested that countries of “the Orbán generation” considered Europe as an opponent against which national interests should be protected.

Nation states have given up more and more powers to Brussels over the years, but most governments have failed to explain those changes to their voters and “now they pretend as if they were being pressured by an anonymous power”, Schulz said in a Süddeutsche Zeitung interview, adding that that attitude was “lethal”.

Szijjártó said that “Schulz is wrong”, insisting that a strong Europe rested on strong member states. He argued that the community had been unable to stop illegal migrants for years and “Brussels has failed in terms of self-defence”. “Expecting protection from one who does not see the peril—that is lethal,” the minister added.

Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • Szijjártó said that “Schulz is wrong”, insisting that a strong Europe rested on strong member states. He argued that the community had been unable to stop illegal migrants for years

    …because any suggestion towards a Common Immigration Policy has always been shot down by different EU Member States during the history of the EU – hence “the community had been unable to stop illegal migrants for years”.

    Clear examples of that is that each EU Member State decides, without any common agreement, on who becomes a citizen or not, not only in their own country, but also in every single EU member State, then EU-citizens are 100% equal to local citizens in rights, but not in duties, like serving in the military and voting in national elections.
    Hence Spain some years ago had a huge pardon for all illegal immigrants, mainly from North-Africa, and made them citizens in Spain and hence they are allowed to move to Hungary…and Whorban cannot do shit about that.

    So, if you want to be a member of the EU, you better agree on Common Policies, which means you give up your National Sovereignty in basically all areas, then there must be the same rulez that applies in Spain as in Hungary.
    Hence Schulz is correct when claiming “Nation states have given up more and more powers to Brussels over the years, but most governments have failed to explain those changes to their voters and “now they pretend as if they were being pressured by an anonymous power”” – Whorban is the typical politician for that description, but he has many, many copies on national level in all EU member states, highly supported by Putin.

    • pantanifan

      “Nation states have given up more and more powers to Brussels over the
      years, but most governments have failed to explain those changes to
      their voters”

      But even if governments did explain these changes, would most Europeans be in favour of ceding national sovereignty to the EU? The logical end point of your argument would be a European Government, with one Finance Minister, one Minister of Foreign Affairs, etc.?

