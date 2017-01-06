Foreign minister disagrees with EP President on who should hold power in EU

“Transferring more powers from member states to Brussels would be folly”, the Hungarian foreign minister said. It is member states that come up with “practical” solutions to the challenges the community faces, so it would make no sense for them to give up further decision-making powers to the European Union, Péter Szijjártó said in reaction to remarks by European Parliament President Martin Schulz, who suggested that countries of “the Orbán generation” considered Europe as an opponent against which national interests should be protected.

Nation states have given up more and more powers to Brussels over the years, but most governments have failed to explain those changes to their voters and “now they pretend as if they were being pressured by an anonymous power”, Schulz said in a Süddeutsche Zeitung interview, adding that that attitude was “lethal”.

Szijjártó said that “Schulz is wrong”, insisting that a strong Europe rested on strong member states. He argued that the community had been unable to stop illegal migrants for years and “Brussels has failed in terms of self-defence”. “Expecting protection from one who does not see the peril—that is lethal,” the minister added.