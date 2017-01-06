Jobbik leader slams Fidesz for rejecting their wage raise proposal

Jobbik leader Gábor Vona has lambasted Fidesz for rejecting Jobbik’s call to raise Hungary’s wages to the level of the European average. Vona announced on Dec. 18 that his party would launch a civil initiative aimed at “completing the European Union’s founding principles” with the goal of eliminating wage gaps in the bloc. Vona reacted to the pro-government Civil Unity Forum (CÖF) disparaging Jobbik’s demand, saying “I would have been happier had Fidesz responded directly”.

Vona stated that the gap between wages in the east and west had not narrowed over the 12 years of Hungary’s EU membership, while Hungarian prices had caught up. Vona also criticised multinationals for paying lower wages in Hungary for jobs comparable to western European ones.

The green LMP party said that contrary to government propaganda, over the past years the government had overtaxed” labour, deliberately kept wages low and “made the rich richer and the poor poorer.