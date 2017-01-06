Jobless rate falls to 4.5% due to fostered workers

Hungary’s rolling average three month jobless rate fell to 4.5% in September-November from 4.7% in the previous month and 6.2% in the same period a year earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said. The rate covers unemployment among those between the ages of 15 and 74. In absolute terms, there were 207,500 unemployed in Hungary in September- November, 11,800 fewer than in August-October and 76,300 fewer than in the same period a year earlier. The unemployment rate among 15- to 24-year-olds stood at 11.8%, down 3.3 percentage points from a year earlier. Still, the age group accounted for about one-fifth of all unemployed, KSH said.

Out-of-work Hungarians spent about 18.1 months on average looking for employment during the period. Just over 46% of the unemployed had been seeking work for one year or more. The number of employed Hungarians during the period stood at 4,414,400, up 10,200 from the previous month and 141,700 more than one year earlier. The employment rate edged up to 58.8%. The number of employed included 220,800 Hungarians in fostered work programmes and 117,600 working abroad.