Liberal Party calls for opposition cooperation without Jobbik to elect new president

Liberal Party leader Gábor Fodor has said that cooperation between the democratic opposition parties, namely without far-right Jobbik, would be a must this year. Fodor told public radio that such kind of cooperation was also needed in the run-up to the spring presidential election. It is up to lawmakers to elect Hungary’s head of state

Fodor welcomed the suggestion of a civil group that former ombudsman László Majtényi should be nominated for the post. “It is a good proposal for a competitive candidate,” he said. The Liberals recognise Majtényi’s achievements as an ombudsman and are aware of his commitment to the rule of law and the liberal values, he said, adding that Majtényi’s nomination could be a symbol of cooperation between the opposition parties and the civil sphere, which is anyway “in the crosshairs for the Orbán government”.

The Socialist and Dialogue parties voiced support for the civil initiative earlier. At a separate news conference, Vona said his party would neither support him nor incumbent János Áder. Jobbik maintains its position that the president should be elected directly by the voters, he added