 
January 6th, 2017

LMP resubmits bill to Parliament on asset declarations

By

The green LMP party has said they will resubmit a bill on asset declarations because the current system of declarations is useless. There are no consequences when intentional mistakes are committed in order to conceal assets, so it is impossible to tell if the assets declarations reflect the reality, LMP spokesman József Gál said. There are hardly any ministers of the ruling Fidesz party left who have not been caught omitting entire properties or “forgetting” the number of rooms in their properties, and it is unclear how some acquired assets worth far more than their income would justify, he added. LMP is submitting the bill for the sixth time, he noted.

