Pro-gov’t publisher Mediaworks took over 60% of Hungary’s regional papers in 2016

The Mediaworks publishing company was a key player in a stormy year of 2016 for the Hungarian press. The company shut down daily Népszabadság right before they were bought by a firm linked Lőrinc Mészáros, a close confidante of the prime minister. After the takeover, Mediaworks proceeded to purchase the publisher of regional papers in several counties, and possesses over 60% of these right now, 444.hu reports.

After their change of ownership, Mediaworks quickly acquired the Pannon Lapok Társasága publishing company and so far took over the publishing of thirteen from among Hungary’s nineteen countywide regional papers. This number may increase further in 2017, as according to press reports a Fidesz-related media firm is keen on buying Lapcom Ltd., the publisher of the Csongrád and Győr-Sopron-Moson county papers. Lapcom Ltd. is currently owned by Radio Bridge Media, a company registered in the Caiman Islands.

Regional papers quickly came to follow a strict pro-government and pro-Fidesz policy after they got into the ownership of Mediaworks. Head editors were swiftly removed at most of them, while heads rolled at the Veszprém county centre of the papers and in Viktor Orbán’s home Fehér county following the prime minister’s Christmas interview hacked by insiders – or modified on the leadership’s orders to justify the sackings.