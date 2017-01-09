LMP warns against increasing Russian influence in Hungary

The green LMP party has urged action against Russia’s influence seen by the party as increasing during the past six years. Péter Ungár, LMP’s expert on the subject, called it sad and unacceptable what his party sees as Hungary’s decreasing sovereignty caused by Russia’s actions. Ungár said that Hungary was crucial for Russia in its global war of disinformation and stated that the country was being influenced by Russian propaganda spread over the internet. He noted that his party had earlier proposed setting up an ad hoc committee to look into Russia’s influence, but that initiative was thwarted by the Fidesz party.

LMP also proposes that a special unit should be formed to detect and correct fake news, Ungár said. He added that the Czech Republic has recently launched official sites to explain the truth about such disinformation. Russian fake news are dangerous for anyone that cares about Hungary’s independence, Ungár said.