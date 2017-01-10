LMP proposes five party talks on politicians’ wealth

The green LMP party has called for talks between the parliamentary parties next week to discuss its proposal aimed at increasing the transparency of politicians’ assets. Under LMP’s proposal, politicians would be subjected to a mandatory scrutiny of their assets, which would replace the current system of politicians submitting an asset declaration each year.

LMP leaders Bernadett Szél and Ákos Hadházy said that the other parties are welcome to put forward any alternative suggestion to put strict control on increasing assets owned by politicians. LMP has had enough of there being no consequence to the scandals around politicians’ wealth each year, Szél said. She added that under the LMP proposal, the State Audit Office would compare each politician’s income with their wealth.

Hadházy said that the system of asset declarations should be dropped because it is the strongest evidence that politicians will not tell the truth. He said it was not enough to record the assets, it must also be verified how the owners had paid for them.