 
January 10th, 2017

The Guardian: Civil activists fear new crackdown in Hungary after Trump election

Activists believe rightwing PM buoyed by election of Trump will target NGOs funded by foreign backers such as George Soros.

The Hungarian government is planning to force non-government organisation (NGO) leaders to declare their personal assets in the same way as MPs and public officials in what has been described as an “intimidation” of civil society. The proposal is scheduled to go before parliament in April, according to the newly published 2017 legislative agenda.

