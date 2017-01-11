 
January 11th, 2017

Bloomberg: Hungary plans to crack down on all Soros-funded NGOs

By

Hungary plans to crack down on non-governmental organizations linked to billionaire George Soros now that Donald Trump will occupy the White House, according to the deputy head of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party. The European Union member will use “all the tools at its disposal” to “sweep out” NGOs funded by the Hungarian-born financier, which “serve global capitalists and back political correctness over national governments,” Szilard Nemeth, a vice president of the ruling Fidesz party, told reporters

Source: Hungary Plans to Crackdown on All Soros-Funded NGOs – Bloomberg

