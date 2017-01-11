 
January 11th, 2017

Bloomberg: Soros Group to Stay in Hungary Amid Trump-Inspired Crackdown

By

The foundation funded by billionaire George Soros will continue to work in Hungary despite a pledge by the ruling party of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a past recipient of a scholarship from the philanthropist, to crack down on the group after Donald Trump takes office.

The Open Society Foundations responded to a pledge on Tuesday by Orban’s ruling Fidesz party to “sweep out” the non-governmental organizations funded by the Hungarian-born financier. The group, which finances over 60 Hungarian NGOs, has spent more than $1.6 billion on democratic development in eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union.

Source: Soros Group to Stay in Hungary Amid Trump-Inspired Crackdown

  • wolfi

    Yes, Soros is a bad, bad guy – that’s been known ever since he financed a young guy called Viktor O from Hungary more than 25 years ago …

