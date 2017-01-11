Democratic Coalition demands 40% reduction of retail gas price

Given that the price for gas on the world market in the past 4-5 years has declined by 40%, the government should take action to ensure this decrease is passed on to Hungarian consumers, the managing director of the Democratic Coalition (DK) party said. Csaba Molnár said that the government had reduced household utility bills but the price of household energy had gone down by only 10%, while oligarchs close to the ruling Fidesz party had pocketed a large part of the difference. In other European Union countries it is normal for fluctuations in wholesale prices on the global market to feed into domestic retail prices, he noted.

Molnár also accused the government of irresponsibility for having allowed gas reserves in the country to fall below 20% of storage capacity amid the current cold snap. DK had warned last autumn that reserves were running dangerously low, he added.