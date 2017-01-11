Political analyst: “Orbán’s ambitions are way bigger than Hungary”

The Fidesz-KDNP government is kept in power by the lack of a real alternative, Viktor Orbán thinks he has already won the 2018 general elections and has set his ambitions beyond Hungary, leading political analyst Péter Krekó told hvg.hu in a feature on what to expect in 2017.

The analyst said that Hungary’s internal political affairs until recently were completely provincial, unaffected by and disinterested in foreign influences and events, but the government’s constant talk of the migrant crisis “internalized” some foreign affairs over the last two years. It is regrettable though that “we can only hear about foreign politics in the same lying, propagandistic and very ideologically laden framework in which internal affairs are communicated”, Krekó said.

While the governing party is a relatively conformist member of the European People’s Party and votes together with the mainstream in the European Parliament, the prime minister has taken a more radical stance. Orbán more and more openly attacks leading figures of the European centre-right, in the first place Angela Merkel, and expresses his support for the far-right parties of France, Austria and Germany.

Regarding internal politics Krekó said it is hard to predict any major scandal that would rearrange the present state of affairs. The numerous revealed cases of corruption and favouritism – such as those of Pharaon, Rogán, Orbán’s frontman Lőrinc Mészáros, or the prime minister’s son-in-law do not seem to hit a nerve with a critical mass of the voters. Even though institutionalized corruption may be a slow poison to the support of the governing parties, the effect of this is not spectacular for the time being – also because of the lack of alternative.

Feeling unrivalled on home ground, Orbán has made statements of intent to become a significant player in European politics. He is consciously building his reputation with interviews for major international newspapers, and Krekó believes he is aiming to become an official or unofficial European leader – such as the Head of the European Council – at some point in the future.