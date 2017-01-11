Survey: 69% of Hungarians expect having to work in retirement

Fully 69% of Hungarians surveyed by K&H Bank said they expected to work after they retire. The report noted that the ratio had increased from 61% last year. K&H Bank’s Péter Kuruc told a press conference that nearly 80% of respondents said they expected a worse or even far worse standard of living when they retired and only 22% had pension savings of their own. According to the survey, 78% of respondents in the 30-plus age group said they expected the current pension system to fail, while 70% of respondents in their 40s and 41% of those in their 50s held the same view.