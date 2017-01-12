 
January 12th, 2017

Farm minister: basic foods cheaper “thanks to gov’t policies”

By

The government’s tax and farm policies are putting downward price pressure on basic foods and encouraging people to buy more Hungarian products, the farm minister said. VAT is being reduced on more and more products each year, with fresh milk, poultry and eggs added to the list of basic foods bracketed in the 5% VAT this year, Sándor Fazekas told public television. Retail chains have already incorporated the change into their prices and further VAT reductions are planned, affecting bread, groceries and fish. The VAT reduction introduced this year represents annual savings of 35,000-40,000 forints for an average family, and it is also expected to boost consumption and whiten the economy, Fazekas said.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • “encouraging people to buy more Hungarian products”

    Which of course is a lie, then there is no tax difference between Hungarian-produced and imported goods from any other EU-country.
    And one of the four EU Freedoms, is the Free Movement of goods inside the whole of EU, which means there cannot be any difference in domestic taxation for any goods produced inside the EU.

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.