Jobbik demands declaration of assets owned by politicians’ families

The system of lawmakers obliged to submit a declaration of their assets each year is worthless in its current form, an MP of the Jobbik party said on Wednesday, and demanded that the assets owned by family members should also be made public. Addressing a press conference, György Szilágyi stated that some politicians own assets “they should not own” and hide those properties by way of having them registered under the names of close relatives. Szilágyi also said that nobody verifies if the current asset declarations are correct and parliament would not launch any proceedings on complaints concerning the content of those declarations.

Szilágyi said his party’s deputies will continue their practice of publishing their family members’ asset declarations, and called on the MPs of other parties to follow Suit. Jobbik also proposes that the tax authority should screen the assets of each deputy at the beginning and at the end of each parliamentary cycle.