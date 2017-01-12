Very serious step towards dismantling the rule of law – opposition comments on Fidesz threat to NGOs

Opposition parties slammed Fidesz deputy leader Szilárd Németh for threatening civil organizations at a press conference. Németh said “fake NGOs” of the “Soros empire” should be curbed and “eliminated” because “they promote global capitalism and political correctness” in opposition to national governments.

Commenting on Németh’s remarks, Socialist Party leader Gyula Molnár said the ruling party’s actions against NGOs were motivated by fear, and called the planned bill a “very serious step” towards dismantling the rule of law. Molnár said “the declaration of an open war” against civil organisations was “unprecedented”. He asked Orbán to make clear whether he, as leader of Fidesz, agreed with what the party’s deputy leader had said.

Green LMP party expert István Ferenczi said that the civil sector is just as important a pillar of democracy as those elected to power. An attack against the civil sector is an attack against democracy. The government admits its own unsuitability and weakness when it cannot tolerate opposing opinions and threatens people and their organisations. Instead of creating security, it generates fear, and is actually threatening everybody who points out problems., he said.

Former LMP leader András Schiffer said Fidesz’s idea was “”provocation, bluff, another communication trick”. He also remarked that “even Szilárd Németh cannot be so stupid” not to know that obliging private organization to make asset declarations in unconstitutional.