Gov’t office chief: energy and economic ties on the agenda of February 2 Orbán-Putin meeting

Energy matters including Hungary’s Paks 2 nuclear power plant expansion project and economic cooperation will be in the focus of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the government office chief, János Lázár, told a weekly press briefing. The two leaders are scheduled to meet next month.

Lázár also denied “all kinds of allegations and provocations” regarding “the abandonment of any national interest … either to the east or west.” If the new block is not built then the country’s energy dependence on Russia will only grow, Lázár insisted, adding that the government’s position was clear: “We don’t want the Russians to come over across the Carpathians”. It is in the interest of the Hungarian economy that relations between the two countries should be “correct, fair and based on mutual respect”, he said.