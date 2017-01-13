Gov’t to introduce detention of asylum seekers

The government has decided to reintroduce a system for detaining migrants, the government office chief said. Migrants who have submitted an application for asylum will be banned from moving around freely on Hungarian soil until their case has been ruled on. Also, rejected applicants will be banned from crossing Hungary’s borders until they have received a binding ruling, János Lázár told a weekly press briefing.

The “heightened terrorist threat and related security risks” are the reason for the decision, he said, adding the view that migration pressure on Hungary was expected to further increase over the course of 2017. In light of this, the government has tasked the interior minister with preparing the immediate reintroduction of migrant detention, he said.

The situation of those staying already within the EU’s boundaries is “also problematic”, Lázár said, adding that the number of migrants seeking to cross into Hungary from Serbia was on the rise, and this called for tightening up border protections already in effect.

Asked about the issue of a migrant tent camp in Körmend, in western Hungary near the Austrian border, Lázár responded that the reintroduction of detention would “resolve the problem” since the facility would no longer be needed. He expressed thanks to the town’s leaders and residents for their cooperation so far, which, Lázár said, the government would show appreciation for in the form of development projects.