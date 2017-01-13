Hungary heads to foreign antique auctions as billions lavished on Orban’s new offices

Money simply does not matter when it comes to furnishing the building that will serve as the prime Minister’s Office in Buda Castle. The government has provided HUF 26 billion so far for the reconstruction, including the purchase of antiques, reports Index.hu.

Most recently HUF 3.9 billion was provided for the “unique interior design” of the building, which was originally built as a Carmelite monastery. An additional billion forints can be spent on purchasing antiques for the office, in which Viktor Orbán will have a whole floor to himself. The details on what the money is being spent on are kept secret, just like any information on the construction works. That much has been revealed that “only” 20% of the building will be furnished with antiques. The Hungarian antiquities market cannot provide enough Biedermeier furniture for this, and the government dropped the plan of emptying the stock of public museums for the purpose.

They also found that replicas are not eligible, so the HUF 1 billion will be spent at foreign auctions to find suitable furniture for the prime minister’s quarters.