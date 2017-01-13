Jobbik proposes five party talks on transparency of NGOs – including pro-gov’t ones

The Jobbik party has called for five-party talks with a view to increasing the transparency of NGOs, Gábor Staudt, the party’s deputy parliamentary group leader, told a press conference. The transparency of politically active NGOs should be served by unbiased, uniform and upto- date regulations, Staudt said. He proposed the cross-party meeting for next week, adding that legislation should equally apply to domestic and foreign “influencers” in order to avoid government attempts to mute opposition voices only.

Staudt said it was outrageous that Fidesz had raised the issue when the pro-government CÖF organisation had put up posters all over the country aiming to ridicule Jobbik leader Gábor Vona. If CÖF operated transparently, this campaign could be clearly linked to the government, he added. The MP said there was a suspicion that Fidesz was stealthily supporting NGOs using public funds.

In a recent television interview, Szilárd Németh, deputy leader of the Fidesz party, said “fake organisations” belonging to Hungarian-born American financier George Soros should be “scrapped” because they had been “deliberately set up to influence Hungarian politics”. Christopher Stone, head of the Open Society Foundations, issued a statement afterwards vowing to carry on working in Hungary to strengthen democracy, the rule of law and justice by working together with local organisations.