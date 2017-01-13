If Hungary emerges unscathed from the European Commission’s two investigations into its controversial Russia-backed nuclear power project, it will largely have France and the U.K. to thank for setting rule-bending precedents on such projects.
Brussels provided its blessing in November to Hungary’s decision to skip a competitive tender and hand the multi-billion euro contract for building the two Paks II nuclear reactors to Russia’s Rosatom. Budapest had argued that the nuclear giant was the only company that could meet the project’s specific technical needs.
Politico: UK, France blazed trail for Hungary nuclear deal
- Tweet
-
-
-
- Comment
Share
Visegrad Revue: The results of a traditionalist turn: Hungary’s democratic neo-feudalism
-
Politico: UK, France blazed trail for Hungary nuclear deal
-
Socialists to submit proposal to compensate investors of failed Quaestor brokerage
-
Jobbik proposes five party talks on transparency of NGOs – including pro-gov’t ones
-
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.