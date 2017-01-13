Politico: UK, France blazed trail for Hungary nuclear deal

If Hungary emerges unscathed from the European Commission’s two investigations into its controversial Russia-backed nuclear power project, it will largely have France and the U.K. to thank for setting rule-bending precedents on such projects.

Brussels provided its blessing in November to Hungary’s decision to skip a competitive tender and hand the multi-billion euro contract for building the two Paks II nuclear reactors to Russia’s Rosatom. Budapest had argued that the nuclear giant was the only company that could meet the project’s specific technical needs.