 
January 13th, 2017

Politico: UK, France blazed trail for Hungary nuclear deal

By

If Hungary emerges unscathed from the European Commission’s two investigations into its controversial Russia-backed nuclear power project, it will largely have France and the U.K. to thank for setting rule-bending precedents on such projects.

Brussels provided its blessing in November to Hungary’s decision to skip a competitive tender and hand the multi-billion euro contract for building the two Paks II nuclear reactors to Russia’s Rosatom. Budapest had argued that the nuclear giant was the only company that could meet the project’s specific technical needs.

Source: UK, France blazed trail for Hungary nuclear deal

Follow Politics.hu on twitter at @politicshu.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.