Socialists to set up shadow cabinet with external experts

he Socialist Party plans to set up a shadow cabinet with the involvement of outside experts to operate in the areas of the economy, health care, the law and social services, daily Magyar Idők said. Citing unnamed sources, the paper said the Socialists would launch the shadow cabinet after their electoral meeting on February 18. Party leader Gyula Molnár earlier said that the party would introduce three or four external experts close to the Socialists to respond to current issues together with familiar people from the party.

Former Socialist leader László Kovács recently told commercial broadcaster ATV that “the Socialists cannot beat Fidesz with the current presidium”. Referring to a younger generation of Socialists, he said that even had it not been their intent, “these young people have made many mistakes and ruined the Socialist Party”.