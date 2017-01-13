 
January 13th, 2017

Socialists to set up shadow cabinet with external experts

By

he Socialist Party plans to set up a shadow cabinet with the involvement of outside experts to operate in the areas of the economy, health care, the law and social services, daily Magyar Idők said. Citing unnamed sources, the paper said the Socialists would launch the shadow cabinet after their electoral meeting on February 18. Party leader Gyula Molnár earlier said that the party would introduce three or four external experts close to the Socialists to respond to current issues together with familiar people from the party.

Former Socialist leader László Kovács recently told commercial broadcaster ATV that “the Socialists cannot beat Fidesz with the current presidium”. Referring to a younger generation of Socialists, he said that even had it not been their intent, “these young people have made many mistakes and ruined the Socialist Party”.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.