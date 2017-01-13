 
January 13th, 2017

Top court rules law on public administration court procedures unconstitutional

By

Hungary’s Constitutional Court ruled that the provisions concerning the supreme administrative court in the law on public administration court procedures are unconstitutional. The ruling is in keeping with the opinion of President János Áder. The top court endorsed Áder’s criticism of the provisions, saying they violate legal certainty and the requirement of constitutionality because they would require two-thirds majority backing by parliament instead of a simple majority Parliament has already approved the law, which was to have entered force on January 1, 2018, but following the court’s ruling it must be reconsidered.

Opposition parties pointed out that the new court would have the power to judge legal disputes over decisions made by the Media Authority, the National Bank of Hungary, the Public Procurement Arbitration Board and the National Election Committee. One Socialist lawmaker said: “This is as if the accused were to choose the jury members from among his family members.”

