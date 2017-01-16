 
January 16th, 2017

Democratic Coalition demands asset declarations by all public personalities

The Democratic Coalition (DK) party wants all public personalities to declare the source of their assets, the party’s deputy leader said, backing the same call made by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in a radio interview earlier. Ágnes Vadai said Orbán and his relatives should release information on the sources of their personal wealth. Antal Rogán, the cabinet office chief, Péter Szijjártó, the foreign minister, György Matolcsy, the central bank governor, and Árpád Habony, “Orbán’s personal advisor”, should follow suit, she said.

The public has a right to know how much public money these people have spent, she said. Vadai said the real motive for the government’s insistence that all public personalities declare their wealth was linked to its witch hunt against certain civil groups.

