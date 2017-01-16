God bless the NGOs and may the government repent! – The Budapest Beacon

Reverend Gábor Iványi, president of the Hungarian Evangelical Brotherhood and executive director of the church’s aid organization Oltalom Karítativ Egyesület (OKE), invited members of the press for a briefing on Friday where he recapped the situation regarding his church and the activities of OKE.

Iványi expressed solidarity with the NGOs currently under fire from the Orbán government. He asked God to bless the NGOs and George Soros of the Open Society Foundation, then demanded that the government repent for its sins […]