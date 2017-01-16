HR minister in Transylvania: “religious freedom must be fought for”

Freedom of religion is something to be fought for in Europe even today, Human Resources Minister Zoltán Balog said in Turda (Torda), in western Romania. Addressing a service in the local Unitarian church marking the 449th anniversary of the Torda Edict, the very first law to declare freedom of religion, the minister called Christianity the most persecuted religion throughout the world, with half of the tens of thousands killed due to their faith each year belonging to that denomination. “Christians seeking asylum are persecuted even in refugee centres in Germany by those of other faiths”, Balog said.

Balog said the edict was “a pragmatic political decision on the need not to quarrel with each other because otherwise others will come and defeat us. It also reflected the conviction that all should be allowed to make a free decision on their faith.” Convened in 1568, the Diet of Torda (now Turda in Romania) issued an edict also known as Patent of Toleration as an early attempt to guarantee religious freedom in Christian Europe. Seen as a brave move toward religious toleration and a direct renunciation of national establishment of a single religion, it legally applied to Roman Catholics, Lutherans, Calvinists and Unitarians.