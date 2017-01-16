 
January 16th, 2017

Pro-gov’t think-tank unsurprisingly finds George Soros “unpopular” in Hungary

The thickly government-funded Századvég Foundation has found in a survey that the “partisan, interfering politics” represented by Hungarian-born American financier George Soros and the organisations he is funding are “highly unpopular” in Hungary. The December 10-15 survey with a sample of 1,000 people found that 61% of respondents had a negative opinion of Soros while 14% had a favourable view. The survey highlights a strong correlation between political views and the opinions attributed to Soros: he is unpopular with 81% of those professing right-wing sympathies and 55% of those with centrist political preferences, Századvég insists.. Fully 41% of left-wing voters have a positive opinion of him according to the think-tank.

A “vast majority of Hungarians”, 88% of respondents, rejects “soft-power politics”, where “political or economic entities influence the government or the policies of a country through non-governmental organisations”, Századvég claimed to found. This opinion is “unanimous among Hungarian citizens of all political persuasions”. Also, a majority views political soft power, when “funded from abroad”, as an “infringement of the country’s sovereignty”, the survey found.

