Reporters Without Borders: Symbolic posthumous victory for Népszabadság journalists

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) hails a Hungarian court’s ruling that the leading opposition daily Nepszabadsag’s sudden closure last October was illegal because its owners and management should have consulted with the employee committee in a bid to keep publishing and avoid laying off all the staff.

Democracy has been in steady retreat since Fidesz won the 2010 election and Hungary is ranked 67th out of 180 countries in RSF’s 2016 World Press Freedom Index, after falling 48 places in just five years.