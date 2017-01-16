 
January 16th, 2017

Reporters Without Borders: Symbolic posthumous victory for Népszabadság journalists

By

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) hails a Hungarian court’s ruling that the leading opposition daily Nepszabadsag’s sudden closure last October was illegal because its owners and management should have consulted with the employee committee in a bid to keep publishing and avoid laying off all the staff.

Democracy has been in steady retreat since Fidesz won the 2010 election and Hungary is ranked 67th out of 180 countries in RSF’s 2016 World Press Freedom Index, after falling 48 places in just five years.

Source: HUNGARY: Symbolic posthumous victory for Nepszabadsag journalists

Follow Politics.hu on twitter at @politicshu.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.