 
January 16th, 2017

The Guardian: Hungarian camerawoman filmed tripping up fleeing refugees is convicted

By

Camerawoman Petra László caused outrage when she kicked child running from disturbance close to Serbian border in 2015.

A judge in Szeged, southern Hungary, said the actions of Petra László triggered “indignation and outrage”, and rejected her defence lawyer’s argument that she was trying to protect herself.

The judge found her guilty and sentenced her to three years’ probation. If she does not reoffend during that period the conviction will be dropped.

Source: Hungarian filmed tripping up fleeing refugees is convicted

Follow Politics.hu on twitter at @politicshu.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.