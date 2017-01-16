The Guardian: Hungarian camerawoman filmed tripping up fleeing refugees is convicted

Camerawoman Petra László caused outrage when she kicked child running from disturbance close to Serbian border in 2015.

A judge in Szeged, southern Hungary, said the actions of Petra László triggered “indignation and outrage”, and rejected her defence lawyer’s argument that she was trying to protect herself.

The judge found her guilty and sentenced her to three years’ probation. If she does not reoffend during that period the conviction will be dropped.