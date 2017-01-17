 
January 17th, 2017

Former Socialist group leader calls for broad consensus on future prime minister candidate

A broad left-wing movement comprising opposition political parties, trade unions, civil organisations and senior experts should be launched in support of a joint prime ministerial candidate, the head of the Socialist Party’s programme council said in interviews to public television and radio. Ildikó Lendvai said that the parties of the “democratic opposition” should definitely find a joint candidate. The Socialists and the Democratic Coalition, the two left-wing parties with the highest number of supporters, should certainly be able to come to an agreement but it would be wrong not to involve more parties in the deal, she added.

László Botka, the mayor of south Hungary’s city of Szeged, has been considered for the role of prime minister for quite some time and the Socialists support his candidacy, she said. Lendvai told M1 that the Socialists would first consult Botka about how to meet the conditions he has set for accepting candidacy and negotiations with prospective allies would follow. These partners need to be identified by the spring before the democratic opposition announces the first four or five measures it would introduce in government.

Commenting on the possibility of cooperation with radical nationalist Jobbik, she said Jobbik and the left wing were like “fire and water”. It would make no sense to form an alliance with “Fidesz2” in order to replace “Fidesz1”. In the long term, a move like this would bring about “the death of the leftwing”, she said.

