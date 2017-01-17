 
January 17th, 2017

LifeSite: George Soros has been interfering in Hungary’s politics for years. Now, they’re fed up.

The ruling Hungarian Civic Alliance party (Fidesz) has had enough of George Soros’ interference in its politics.Government minister Janos Lazar announced last week that they intend to begin auditing all foreign organizations. Not surprisingly, among them will be George Soros’ network of charities and foundations.Soros, a Hungarian-born U.S. billionaire financier and political activist, is known for his support of the Democratic Party, President Obama and the Clintons.

Source: George Soros has been interfering in Hungary’s politics for years. Now, they’re fed up. | News | LifeSite

