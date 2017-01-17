Opposition: EU fraud report on Metro 4 must be released immediately

The Democratic Coalition (DK) party said today that it demanded the government immediately release the OLAF report. The party’s city council representative Erzsébet Gy. Németh said she could not understand why it would be in the cabinet’s interest not to release the document. She said that the government had already disputed the outcomes of European investigations into earlier corruption cases, yet now they would be prepared to pay the fine in order to make an example of the previous city leadership.

Were it the case that the report related to the project under the governments prior to 2010 rather than to the ruling Fidesz party, then the document would have formed the basis for Fidesz propaganda, she stated. The corrupt individuals, regardless of whether they happen to be Fidesz politicians or not, should be the ones punished, Gy. Németh said.

The Együtt party said the case surrounding the metro 4 project highlighted the need for an EU public prosecutor’s office. If the Hungarian authorities are incapable of protecting Hungarian and European taxpayers, there is a need for a new institution, Márton Pataki, head of the party’s Budapest chapter, told a press conference.

The news surrounding the fourth metro line indicates that the Hungarian prosecutor’s office led by Péter Polt, along with the country’s justice system, are near collapse or have already failed, he said. Pataki noted that both the Budapest mayor’s office and the State Audit Office had each compiled their own reports about the case in 2010, after which they had filed criminal complaints. He said it was outrageous that while the crime had been committed in Hungary, the investigation into it had been conducted by foreign authorities. Pataki called the government’s criminal complaint filed over the project an empty PR stunt.