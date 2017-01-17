Opposition parties called for tightening the rules on politicians’ asset declarations, while Fidesz insisted that Hungary’s regulations are the “strictest” in Europe. Imre Vas of Fidesz said after the meeting that the opposition parties “had failed to present a good proposal that would improve the current system”. Green LMP had initiated the meeting, which was also attended by representatives of Fidesz, the Socialist Party and Jobbik. The opposition politicians said their experts would draft a joint proposal, which could be acceptable for the next government.
Opposition parties call for stricter rules on asset declarations
- Tweet
-
-
-
- Comment
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.